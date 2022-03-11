HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Day two of the state wrestling meet saw state quarterfinal action in class AA and AAA. Class AA semifinal bouts will begin later Friday evening. In total, ten area wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, seven in AA, three in AAA.

CLASS AA – Advanced to Semifinals

120 LBS

Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle

126 LBS

Mark Palmer – Brockway

132 LBS

Owen Reinsel – Brookville

152 LBS

Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills

160 LBS

Zeke Dubler – Glendale

189 LBS

Seth Stewart – Brockway

215 LBS

Bryce Rafferty – Brookville

CLASS AAA – Advanced to Semifinals

138 LBS

Pierson Manville – State College

152 LBS

Luke Sipes – Altoona

215 LBS

Nicholas Pavlechko – State College