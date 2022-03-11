HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Day two of the state wrestling meet saw state quarterfinal action in class AA and AAA. Class AA semifinal bouts will begin later Friday evening. In total, ten area wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, seven in AA, three in AAA.

CLASS AA – Advanced to Semifinals
120 LBS
Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle

126 LBS
Mark Palmer – Brockway

132 LBS
Owen Reinsel – Brookville

152 LBS
Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills

160 LBS
Zeke Dubler – Glendale

189 LBS
Seth Stewart – Brockway

215 LBS
Bryce Rafferty – Brookville

CLASS AAA – Advanced to Semifinals
138 LBS
Pierson Manville – State College

152 LBS
Luke Sipes – Altoona

215 LBS
Nicholas Pavlechko – State College

