Swogger eclipses 1000 points, Red Flash win ninth straight

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis women’s basketball team continued right where it left off last time we checked in with them.

The Red Flash earned a 70-62 victory over Merrimack, their ninth straight win, and remain undefeated in NEC play. Senior guard Karson Swogger also eclipsed the 1000 point mark for her career. The Bellwood-Antis grad finished with a team-high 17 points.

The Red Flash shot 53.3 percent in the first quarter and 53.8 percent in the third quarter but the teams finished the game nearly identical in shooting percentage. SFU was 8-of-21 from three-point range, compared to 6-of-21 from the Warriors. Saint Francis fouled a season-low nine times, allowing Merrimack just five free throw attempts. The Warriors were 2-of-5 from the charity stripe while the Red Flash were 12-of-14. SFU won the boards, outrebounding Merrimack 38-34.