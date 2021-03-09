Swogger earns All-NEC First Team honors

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Big news for St. Francis Women’s Basketball as the NEC awards were announced Monday.

Senior Guard Karson Swogger earned All-NEC First Team honors. The Bellwood product passed the 1,000 career points milestone this season. She led the team averaging 15.7 points a game for the Red Flash which ranked second in the league.

Swogger ranks 18th all-time in scoring for the Red Flash. On Swogger’s leadership this year, Coach Keila Whittington said, “We see her speaking about the defense that people are playing against us and how we should attack. We hear her talking about what’s open on the offensive end and if you just move this way or look for the ball this way, then I can get you the ball. So, she took a different approach to how she wanted to be a leader this year and I think it’s paid off for us.”

The Red Flash start NEC Tournament play on Wednesday against Wagner.