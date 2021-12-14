Strong start propels Red Flash to road win at Hartford

HARDTFORD, CT (WTAJ) — A 23-point first half lead set the stage for a Saint Francis road win Tuesday, 81-66 over Hartford.

The Red Flash shot 65-percent and turned the Eagles over 12 times, building a 46-23 halftime lead. Hartford, pressed and clawed back into the game in the second half, an Austin Williams floater with eight minutes to play whittled Saint Francis’s lead back to 7. But in a blink, a 14-4 run put the Eagles away.

Ronell Giles led SFU with 17 points, Ramir Dixon-Conover scored 13.

Before the game Hartford recognized the late Jack Phelan, a Hartford Athletics Hall of Fame coach, who played basketball at SFU and is also in the Red Flash’s Hall of Fame. He died unexpectedly in 2020. Tuesday’s game was the inaugural Jack Phelan Classic.

“The basketball and the coaching success that he had is well documented, but the stories of who he was as a person and the impact that he had here at the Hartford community,” said SFU head coach Rob Krimmel. “It lets our guys know in our locker room, yes, he did a lot of great things at Saint Francis and is a Hall of Famer, but when he left Loretto he led a Hall of Fame life and a great role model for our guys to follow.”

Saint Francis plays next on Saturday at Illinois, a game that will air on the Big Ten Network.