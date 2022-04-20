ALTOONA (WTAJ) — After early home runs, strikeouts doomed Altoona Wednesday in the Curve’s 4-3 loss to New Hampshire.

Home runs from Jack Suwinski and Will Mathiessen in the first and second innings built Altoona a 3-0 lead.

But after a Spencer Horwitz home run in the third made it a one run game, Zac Cook drove in the tying run in the seventh, sending the game into extras where a Horwitz ground out scored the game winning run.

Altoona was held scoreless after the early homers. The Curve struck out 14 times in the game, including five of the final six batters in the ninth and tenth innings. In total, Tthe teams combined for 30 strikeouts.

Game two of the series begins Thursday at 4:30, with game three scheduled to follow.