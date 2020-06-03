Steelers hope to return to Latrobe for training camp in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be allowed to hold training camp at Saint Vincent College this summer, but the team hopes to return soon after.

The Steelers released a statement Wednesday on behalf of president Art Rooney:

“Statement from Art Rooney II on Training Camp

We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2020, but we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year.

We look forward to returning to training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2021.”

The NFL required teams to hold training camps at their own facilities heading into the 2020 season.