Our next Stay-At-Home Sports shows off some creativity.

Shari and Mike Minarchick sent us video of their grandsons Aiden, Jaxen and Nico playing some backyard baseball. Their seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.

Instead, they took apart a leaf blower to create their own floating tee to hit off of.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.