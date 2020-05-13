Stay-At-Home Sports: Governor’s Park 1-on-1

Our next edition of Stay-At-Home Sports features two local athletes who have signed to Division I sport programs.

Bald Eagle’s Gage McClenahan finished his wrestling career as a AA 145-pound state champion. McClenahan is signed to wrestle at Cornell University.

Bellefonte’s CJ Funk did not get the chance to play his final season this spring, but he is heading to play baseball the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.

The two friends met up at Governor’s Park in Bellefonte to play a little one-on-one basketball.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.