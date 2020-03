We asked you to send in your videos and you delivered.

Check out our latest edition of Stay-At-Home Sports from Friday, March 20.

First, three-year-old Colby Fisher crushes a hit off a tee in the yard.

Next, high schoolers Thaydra Grazier and Alex Weaver pull off a serious acrobatic stunt.

Lastly, Oaklee Grassmyer can do all sorts of tricks on the pogostick.