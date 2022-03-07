The State wrestling tournament begins in Hershey Thursday from the Giant Center. There are 53 area wrestlers representing 20 Central Pennsylvania schools. Chestnut Ridge leads all area schools with seven grapplers, Brookville has six, Brockway, Bald Eagle, Forrest Hills and Clearfield each have four.

Below is both the tournament schedule and list of area qualifiers.



Schedule

Thursday

9:00 AA Prelim & Frist Round

1:15 AA First Round Consolation

4:00 AAA Prelim & Frist Round

8:15 AAA First Round Consolation

Friday

9:00 AA Quarterfinals

AA Second Round Consolation

11:45 AA Third Round Consolation

2:15 AAA Quarterfinals

AAA Second Round Consolation

5:00 AAA Third Round Consolation

7:30 AA Semifinals

AA Fourth Round Consolation

9:30 AA Fifth Round Consolation

Saturday

9:00 AAA Semifinals

AAA Fourth Round Consolation

11:30 AAA Fifth Round Consolation

2:00 AA Finals, 3rd, 5th, 7th

7:00 AAA Finals, 3rd, 5th, 7th

CLASS AA

106 LBS

Mason Beatty – Mount Union

Korry Walls – Tyrone

Easton Mull – Chestnut Ridge

Jack Darlington – Penns Valley



113 LBS

Weston Pisarchick – Brockway

Lucas Fye – Bald Eagle

Jake Carley – Curwensville

Brock Holderbaum – Chestnut Ridge



120 LBS

Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle

Cole Householder – Brookville

Ross Dull – Chestnut Ridge



126 LBS

Trevor Husick – Tussey Mountain

Kobi Burkett – Chestnut Ridge

Trent Hoover – Penn Cambria

Mark Palmer – Brockway



132 LBS

Owen Reinsel – Brookville

Parker Pisarchick – Brockway

Ashton Sipes – Tyrone



138 LBS

Brayden Kunselman – Brookville

Easton Toth – Forest Hills



145 LBS

Ty Watson – Penns Valley

Noah Teeter – Forest Hills

Trevor Weyandt – Chestnut Ridge



152 LBS

Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills

Jack Moyer – Chestnut Ridge



160 LBS

Luke Moore – Chestnut Ridge



172 LBS

Easton Belfiore – Brookville

Caleb Close – Bald Eagle

Rowan Holmes – Somerset



189 LBS

Noah Foltz – Bald Eagle

Seth Stewart – Brockway

Jack Zimmerman Brookville



215 LBS

Bryce Rafferty – Brookville

Kirk Bearjar – Forest Hills

Ceaton Hale – Bedford



285 LBS

Cooper Lingenfelter – Bedford

Gunner Singleton – Huntingdon

Braden Ewing – Tyrone

Matt Watkins – Tussey Mountain

CLASS AAA

106 LBS

Luke Hileman – Altoona

Aiden Beimel – St. Marys



113 LBS

Evan Davis – Clearfield



120 LBS

Asher Cunningham – State College



126 LBS

Brady Collins – Clearfield



132 LBS

Aidan O’Shea – Bellefonte



138 LBS

Pierson Manville – State College



145 LBS

Jude Swisher – Bellefonte



152 LBS

Luke Sipes – Altoona



160 LBS

No local qualifiers



172 LBS

Waylon Wehler – St. Mary’s

Mark McGonigal – Clearfield



189 LBS

Carter Chamberlin – Clearfield



215 LBS

Nicholas Pavlechko – State College



285 LBS

Oliver Billotte – Clearfield