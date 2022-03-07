The State wrestling tournament begins in Hershey Thursday from the Giant Center. There are 53 area wrestlers representing 20 Central Pennsylvania schools. Chestnut Ridge leads all area schools with seven grapplers, Brookville has six, Brockway, Bald Eagle, Forrest Hills and Clearfield each have four.
Below is both the tournament schedule and list of area qualifiers.
Schedule
Thursday
9:00 AA Prelim & Frist Round
1:15 AA First Round Consolation
4:00 AAA Prelim & Frist Round
8:15 AAA First Round Consolation
Friday
9:00 AA Quarterfinals
AA Second Round Consolation
11:45 AA Third Round Consolation
2:15 AAA Quarterfinals
AAA Second Round Consolation
5:00 AAA Third Round Consolation
7:30 AA Semifinals
AA Fourth Round Consolation
9:30 AA Fifth Round Consolation
Saturday
9:00 AAA Semifinals
AAA Fourth Round Consolation
11:30 AAA Fifth Round Consolation
2:00 AA Finals, 3rd, 5th, 7th
7:00 AAA Finals, 3rd, 5th, 7th
CLASS AA
106 LBS
Mason Beatty – Mount Union
Korry Walls – Tyrone
Easton Mull – Chestnut Ridge
Jack Darlington – Penns Valley
113 LBS
Weston Pisarchick – Brockway
Lucas Fye – Bald Eagle
Jake Carley – Curwensville
Brock Holderbaum – Chestnut Ridge
120 LBS
Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle
Cole Householder – Brookville
Ross Dull – Chestnut Ridge
126 LBS
Trevor Husick – Tussey Mountain
Kobi Burkett – Chestnut Ridge
Trent Hoover – Penn Cambria
Mark Palmer – Brockway
132 LBS
Owen Reinsel – Brookville
Parker Pisarchick – Brockway
Ashton Sipes – Tyrone
138 LBS
Brayden Kunselman – Brookville
Easton Toth – Forest Hills
145 LBS
Ty Watson – Penns Valley
Noah Teeter – Forest Hills
Trevor Weyandt – Chestnut Ridge
152 LBS
Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills
Jack Moyer – Chestnut Ridge
160 LBS
Luke Moore – Chestnut Ridge
172 LBS
Easton Belfiore – Brookville
Caleb Close – Bald Eagle
Rowan Holmes – Somerset
189 LBS
Noah Foltz – Bald Eagle
Seth Stewart – Brockway
Jack Zimmerman Brookville
215 LBS
Bryce Rafferty – Brookville
Kirk Bearjar – Forest Hills
Ceaton Hale – Bedford
285 LBS
Cooper Lingenfelter – Bedford
Gunner Singleton – Huntingdon
Braden Ewing – Tyrone
Matt Watkins – Tussey Mountain
CLASS AAA
106 LBS
Luke Hileman – Altoona
Aiden Beimel – St. Marys
113 LBS
Evan Davis – Clearfield
120 LBS
Asher Cunningham – State College
126 LBS
Brady Collins – Clearfield
132 LBS
Aidan O’Shea – Bellefonte
138 LBS
Pierson Manville – State College
145 LBS
Jude Swisher – Bellefonte
152 LBS
Luke Sipes – Altoona
160 LBS
No local qualifiers
172 LBS
Waylon Wehler – St. Mary’s
Mark McGonigal – Clearfield
189 LBS
Carter Chamberlin – Clearfield
215 LBS
Nicholas Pavlechko – State College
285 LBS
Oliver Billotte – Clearfield
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.