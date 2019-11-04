State Volleyball pairings released

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tuesday marks the beginning of the PIAA Girls Volleyball Championships. Here’s where and when the teams from Central Pa. will be squaring off in the first round:
State Volleyball First Round Pairings
Tuesday Nov. 5
1A
Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Geibel Catholic at Somerset High School 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria vs. Ft. Cherry at Forest Hills High School 6 p.m.
Cochranton vs. Elk County Catholic at Meadville High School 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Bishop Carroll at North Catholic High School 7:30 p.m.
2A
Trinity vs. Central Cambria at Cumberland Valley High School 6 p.m.
Freeport vs. Brookville at Shaler High School 6 p.m.
North Star vs. Beaver at Windber High School 6 p.m.
Bald Eagle vs. Avonworth at Bellefonte High School 6 p.m.
3A
Palmyra vs. Hollidaysburg at Hempfield High School 6:30 p.m.
DuBois vs. Thomas Jefferson at Keystone High School 5:30 p.m.
4A
Canon-McMillan vs. State College at North Catholic High School 6 p.m.