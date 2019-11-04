State Volleyball pairings released

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tuesday marks the beginning of the PIAA Girls Volleyball Championships. Here’s where and when the teams from Central Pa. will be squaring off in the first round:

State Volleyball First Round Pairings

Tuesday Nov. 5

1A

Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Geibel Catholic at Somerset High School 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria vs. Ft. Cherry at Forest Hills High School 6 p.m.

Cochranton vs. Elk County Catholic at Meadville High School 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Bishop Carroll at North Catholic High School 7:30 p.m.

2A

Trinity vs. Central Cambria at Cumberland Valley High School 6 p.m.

Freeport vs. Brookville at Shaler High School 6 p.m.

North Star vs. Beaver at Windber High School 6 p.m.

Bald Eagle vs. Avonworth at Bellefonte High School 6 p.m.

3A

Palmyra vs. Hollidaysburg at Hempfield High School 6:30 p.m.

DuBois vs. Thomas Jefferson at Keystone High School 5:30 p.m.

4A

Canon-McMillan vs. State College at North Catholic High School 6 p.m.