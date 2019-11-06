(WTAJ) – State Volleyball First Round results:
1A
Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Geibel Catholic (Berlin defeats Geibel Catholic 3-0)
Northern Cambria vs. Ft. Cherry (Northern Cambria defeats Ft. Cherry 3-1)
Cochranton vs. Elk County Catholic (Cochranton defeats ECC 3-1)
Bishop Canevin vs. Bishop Carroll (Bishop Carroll defeats Bishop Canevin 3-1)
2A
Trinity vs. Central Cambria (Trinity defeats CC 3-2)
Freeport vs. Brookville (Brookville defeats Freeport 3-0)
Bald Eagle vs. Avonworth (BEA defeats Avonworth 3-0)
3A
Palmyra vs. Hollidaysburg (Palmyra defeats Hollidaysburg 3-0)
DuBois vs. Thomas Jefferson (Thomas Jefferson defeats Dubois Area 3-0)
4A
Canon-McMillan vs. State College (State college wins (3-2)