State Soccer pairings released

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tuesday marks the start of the PIAA Soccer Championships. Here are the times and locations for the teams out of Central Pa:
State Girls Soccer First Round Pairings
Tuesday Nov. 5
1A
Shady Side vs. Everett at Hampton HS 6 p.m.
Mercer vs. West Branch at Franklin High School 5:30 p.m.
Conemaugh TWP vs. Freedom Area at Somerset High School 7 p.m.
Brockway vs. Greensburg CC at Clearfield High School 6 p.m.
2A
Karns City vs. Bald Eagle at Brockway High School 6 p.m.
Bedford vs. South Park at Somerset High School 5 p.m.
3A
Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (Altoona) 5:30 p.m.
State Boys Soccer First Round Pairings
Tuesday Nov. 5
1A
Bishop Carroll vs. Winchester Thurston at Hollidaysburg 7:30 p.m.
Brockway vs. Springdale at Clearfield High School 8 p.m.
2A
Somerset vs. Punxsutawney at Windber 7 p.m.
3A
Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (Altoona) 7:30 p.m.
4A
Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon at Hollidaysburg High School 5:30 p.m.