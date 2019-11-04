State Soccer pairings released

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tuesday marks the start of the PIAA Soccer Championships. Here are the times and locations for the teams out of Central Pa:

State Girls Soccer First Round Pairings

Tuesday Nov. 5

1A

Shady Side vs. Everett at Hampton HS 6 p.m.

Mercer vs. West Branch at Franklin High School 5:30 p.m.

Conemaugh TWP vs. Freedom Area at Somerset High School 7 p.m.

Brockway vs. Greensburg CC at Clearfield High School 6 p.m.

2A

Karns City vs. Bald Eagle at Brockway High School 6 p.m.

Bedford vs. South Park at Somerset High School 5 p.m.

3A

Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (Altoona) 5:30 p.m.



State Boys Soccer First Round Pairings

Tuesday Nov. 5

1A

Bishop Carroll vs. Winchester Thurston at Hollidaysburg 7:30 p.m.

Brockway vs. Springdale at Clearfield High School 8 p.m.

2A

Somerset vs. Punxsutawney at Windber 7 p.m.

3A

Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (Altoona) 7:30 p.m.

4A

Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon at Hollidaysburg High School 5:30 p.m.