Four central PA schools remain alive in the PIAA state basketball tournament, the Bellwood Antis girls, Williamsburg and Portage girls basketball teams, as well the Elk County Catholic boys team.

The semifinal games are played at neutral-sites Friday and Saturday, with championship games being played at the Giant Center in Hershey the following week.

Below are the scores and schedule for the semifinal matchups.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS A SEMIFINALS

St. John Neumann 82, Nativity BVM 62

Bishop Canevin 47, Elk County Catholic 21



GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Southern Columbia 50, Mt. Carmel Area 46

Neshannock 61, Bellwood Antis 53

Three Lancers had 14 points, as Neshannock beat Bellwood-Antis 61-53. BA kept it close for most of the game, but the Lancers pulled away in the fourth quarter. Chelsea McCaulsky had 13 points for Bellwood-Antis. The Blue Devils were seeking their first trip back to Hershey since 2019.

SATURDAY, March 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A SEMIFINALS

Northumberland Christian

Williamsburg

3:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle

Kennedy Catholic

Portage

12:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School