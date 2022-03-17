Four central PA schools remain alive in the PIAA state basketball tournament, the Bellwood Antis girls, Williamsburg and Portage girls basketball teams, as well the Elk County Catholic boys team.

The semifinal games are played at neutral-sites Friday and Saturday, with championship games being played at the Giant Center in Hershey the following week. Below are the semifinal matchups for those schools respective class.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A SEMIFINALS – Saturday, March 19

Northumberland Christian

Williamsburg

3:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle

Kennedy Catholic

Portage

12:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS – Friday, March 18

Mt. Carmel Area

Southern Columbia

6:00 p.m. at Shamokin Area

Neshannock

Bellwood Antis

7:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS A SEMIFINALS – Friday, March 18

Nativity BVM

St. John Neumann

7:30 p.m. at Shamokin

Elk County Catholic

Bishop Canevin

7:30 p.m. at Clarion University



