Four central PA schools remain alive in the PIAA state basketball tournament, the Bellwood Antis girls, Williamsburg and Portage girls basketball teams, as well the Elk County Catholic boys team.
The semifinal games are played at neutral-sites Friday and Saturday, with championship games being played at the Giant Center in Hershey the following week. Below are the semifinal matchups for those schools respective class.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A SEMIFINALS – Saturday, March 19
Northumberland Christian
Williamsburg
3:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle
Kennedy Catholic
Portage
12:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS – Friday, March 18
Mt. Carmel Area
Southern Columbia
6:00 p.m. at Shamokin Area
Neshannock
Bellwood Antis
7:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS A SEMIFINALS – Friday, March 18
Nativity BVM
St. John Neumann
7:30 p.m. at Shamokin
Elk County Catholic
Bishop Canevin
7:30 p.m. at Clarion University