State semifinal baseball and softball games are scheduled for Monday, June 13. Nine Central PA schools remain alive with a chance to play in next week’s state championship. Below is a schedule of those nine semifinal games, which will be played at a neutral site. The matchups only include those involving local schools, for a full bracket check out the PIAA’s website.

BASEBALL SEMIFINALS

Monday, June 13th

Class 1A

Dubois Central Catholic vs. Southern Fulton – Mt. Aloysius College, Cresson (2:00 p.m.)

Class 2A

Delone Catholic vs. Everett – Greene Township Park, Scotland (3:30 p.m.)



Class 3A

Punxsutawney vs. Central – 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City (7:00 p.m.)

SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS

Monday, June 13

Class 1A

Montgomery vs. Glendale – Milesburg Little League Complex, Milesburg (2:00 p.m.)

Saegertown vs. Dubois Central – Westminster College, New Wilmington (4:00 p.m.)

Class 2A

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Conwell-Egan – Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg (2:00 p.m.)

Class 3A

Avonworth vs. Bald Eagle – Saint Francis University, Loretto (4:30 p.m.)

Class 4A

Clearfield vs. Beaver Area – Saint Francis University, Loretto (2:00 p.m.)