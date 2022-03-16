Two more central PA schools advanced to the PIAA Final Four Wednesday as the Portage girls, and Williamsburg girls continue to be two of class 1A’s top school. Below are all the scores from the state quarterfinals. Semifinal matchups begin Friday.



WEDNESDAY, March 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A

Williamsburg 43, Faith Christian 27

Portage 32, Union 27 -OT

Portage beat Union 32-27 in a low-scoring battle that needed overtime. Arianna Wozniak lead the Mustangs with 12 points, nine of which came in overtime. Ashlyn Hudak hit a three with under three minutes left in the fourth to tie the game and force overtime.



BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 2A

OLSH 54, Ridgway 27

Kennedy Catholic 64, Portage 55

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph lead all scorers with 28 points and Elijah Harden had 21, as the Golden Eagles beat the Mustangs 64-55. Portage kept the score close through three quarters, but the Mustangs were overwhelmed in the fourth quarter by the Golden Eagles’ offense. Andrew Miko lead Portage with 27 points.

CLASS 3A

South Alleghany 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 41

TUESDAY, March 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS A

Elk County Catholic 52, Union 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 2A

Southern Columbia 84, Bishop McCort 64

Bishop McCort and Southern Columbia both got off to a hot start shooting the three ball in the first quarter as the Crusaders held a 11-10 lead, but the wheels feel off from there. The Tigers used a 13-5 run to jump start them to a 84-64 win.

Bellwood Antis 68, Homer Center 64

In a game accented by runs, Bellwood Antis’s lead rarely felt in jeopardy as the Blue Devils advanced to the 2A semifinals. A two-point game late in the opening half, Bellwood used a 10-0 run to cap the second quarter. It was a lead they’d never give up.

CLASS 3A

North Catholic 57, Forest Hills 53