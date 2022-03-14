Tuesday night, as many as nine central PA teams continue their pursuit of state championships as state quarterfinal games begin. Below is a list of the matchups involving central PA schools. Half the teams will play their quarterfinal games Tuesday, the other half play Wednesday, with semifinals games to follow on Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A – Wednesday, March 16

Williamsburg/Mount Calvary Christian (Game played Monday)

Faint Christian

TBD

Portage

Union

5:00 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 2A – Tuesday, March 15

Southern Columbia

Bishop McCort

6:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School

Bellwood Antis

Homer Center

7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria

CLASS 3A – Tuesday, Match 15

North Catholic

Forest Hills

6:00 p.m. at Norwin High School

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS A – Tuesday, March 15

Union

Elk County Catholic

7:00 p.m. at Clarion

CLASS 2A – Wednesday, March 16

Ridgway

OLSH

7:30 p.m. at Oil City High School

Portage

Kennedy Catholic

6:30 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 3A – Wednesday, March 16

South Alleghany

Bishop Guilfoyle

7:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School