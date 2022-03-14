Tuesday night, as many as nine central PA teams continue their pursuit of state championships as state quarterfinal games begin. Below is a list of the matchups involving central PA schools. Half the teams will play their quarterfinal games Tuesday, the other half play Wednesday, with semifinals games to follow on Friday and Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – Wednesday, March 16
Williamsburg/Mount Calvary Christian (Game played Monday)
Faint Christian
TBD
Portage
Union
5:00 p.m. at Clarion University
CLASS 2A – Tuesday, March 15
Southern Columbia
Bishop McCort
6:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School
Bellwood Antis
Homer Center
7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria
CLASS 3A – Tuesday, Match 15
North Catholic
Forest Hills
6:00 p.m. at Norwin High School
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – Tuesday, March 15
Union
Elk County Catholic
7:00 p.m. at Clarion
CLASS 2A – Wednesday, March 16
Ridgway
OLSH
7:30 p.m. at Oil City High School
Portage
Kennedy Catholic
6:30 p.m. at Clarion University
CLASS 3A – Wednesday, March 16
South Alleghany
Bishop Guilfoyle
7:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School
