Tuesday night, as many as nine central PA teams continue their pursuit of state championships as state quarterfinal games begin. Below is a list of the matchups involving central PA schools. Half the teams will play their quarterfinal games Tuesday, the other half play Wednesday, with semifinals games to follow on Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – Wednesday, March 16
Williamsburg/Mount Calvary Christian (Game played Monday)
Faint Christian
TBD

Portage
Union
5:00 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 2A – Tuesday, March 15
Southern Columbia
Bishop McCort
6:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School

Bellwood Antis
Homer Center
7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria

CLASS 3A – Tuesday, Match 15
North Catholic
Forest Hills
6:00 p.m. at Norwin High School

BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – Tuesday, March 15
Union
Elk County Catholic
7:00 p.m. at Clarion

CLASS 2A – Wednesday, March 16
Ridgway
OLSH
7:30 p.m. at Oil City High School

Portage
Kennedy Catholic
6:30 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 3A – Wednesday, March 16
South Alleghany
Bishop Guilfoyle
7:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School

