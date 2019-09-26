State High on playing at Beaver Stadium: “Special for sure.”

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College Area High School understands sacrifices need to be made.

For their football team, that involved playing at the South Track, while Memorial Field gets renovated this Fall. Now, their seniors will get the proper farewell on Senior Night when they play at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State and State High announced Wednesday the Little Lions will play Cumberland Valley on Saturday October 26th at either noon or 5 pm. The official game time will come after the Penn State kickoff time is announced.

“We want this senior class to know we are eternally grateful for the sacrifice they are making to not play at Memorial Field this year. To have opportunity to be the only class to go through and play at Beaver Stadium is special for sure,” State High head coach Matt Lintal said.

“Just making plays on that field. Looking Trace and Saquon, they played on that field. I think it is going to be pretty cool if one us makes some big plays there,” State High quarterback Brady Dorner said.