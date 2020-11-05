State High girls basketball coach takes job with North Carolina Tar Heels

One of the area’s high school basketball coaches is taking a job in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

State College girls basketball coach Chris Leazier will be the new Director of Scouting and Video Operations for the University of North Carolina women’s basketball team.

According to the release, Leazier has had coaching stops all over. He previously served as the head coach for the men’s team at Vermont Technical College (NAIA) and two years as the head women’s coach at Saint Anselm College (NCAA DII).

He also served as an assistant coach at Dartmouth College with Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart.

Leazier took over the girls basketball program at State College in 2016.