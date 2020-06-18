State College’s DeCarmine ends crazy recruiting journey with help from his number one fan

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WTAJ) – State College’s Zach DeCarmine will never forget the last three weeks.

Originally committed to run track at Central Michigan, DeCarmine found out on May 19th that the Chippewas were eliminating their track program due to COVID-19.

He immediately started working the phones, and within a couple weeks, he signed a letter of intent with Pitt. The whole time, DeCarmine says the chaos was made a lot easier from his number one fan, his younger sister Emma.

Emma has down syndrome, but her sparkling personality keeps Zach cheery even in difficult times. For more on their bond, click the video above.