State College Spikes to offer July 4 festivities

Fans can still catch a fireworks show and run the bases on Independence Day in State College.

The State College Spikes will host July 4 festivities at Medlar Field. According to a media release, the gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and kids will have the opportunity to run the bases until 9 p.m.

You can watch the fireworks show from the stands. Crews will light off the fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

People are encouraged to bring food for the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” food drive. For more on what food to donate, click here.

