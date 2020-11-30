State College Spikes to join new MLB league

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Monday the formation of a new league that includes the State College Spikes as one of five founding team members.

The MLB Draft League which will consist of five teams from four states is slated to launch in the summer of 2021 according to a release by MLB. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers (OH), State College Spikes (PA), Trenton Thunder (NJ), West Virginia Black Bears (WV), and Williamsport Crosscutters (PA) will make up the new league.

The league is reportedly in talks with a sixth team and is hoping to announce an addition to the league soon.

With the 2021 MLB Draft moved back to July and being held as part of All-Star Week, draft-eligible players will have a unique opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to MLB Clubs and fans next summer. The new format affirms MLB’s commitment to the region and assures that communities of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey will continue to host high-caliber baseball and future Major Leaguers for years to come. Full release on MLB.com



A 68-game regular season for the MLB Draft League is currently planned with an annual All-Star Break centered around the league. MLB Draft League participants will receive greater exposure to MLB Club scouts through in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes.