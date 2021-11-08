State College Spikes 2022 schedule released

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes’ 2022 Major League Baseball Draft League schedule has been released with an expanded 80-game slate.

The 2022 season will feature an 80-game slate that includes 50 home games, which is the most regular-season home games in franchise history, according to the league’s website.

The home opener takes place Friday, June 3, against the Williamsport Crosscutters. The rest of the schedule can be viewed via their Twitter:

Our 2022 @mlbdraftleague schedule is out, with 40 regular season home games – more than ever before!







📰: https://t.co/FBxEyexPZa pic.twitter.com/mUwzsUXQUs — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) November 8, 2021

Additionally, fans can view the schedule via PDF document.

Standard game times for the 2022 season will remain the same as last year with Monday through Saturday games starting at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday games beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Spikes Season Ticket Memberships are available and allow members to get early entry into the ballpark for every game.

The 2022 Flex Books are now on sale as well with a special for the holidays, the website noted. Those purchasing Flex Books, which normally offer 12 ticket vouchers, before Dec. 21 will receive a bonus 13th voucher for each Flex Book.

For more ticket options, visit the Spikes’ website or call their ticket representative at 814-272-1711.

More information on the MLB Draft League can be found on its website. More information on the Spikes’ can be found on social media in addition to their website.