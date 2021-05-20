State College Spikes ready to welcome back community for Opening Night

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Opening Night is less than a week away for State College’s minor league team.

The State College Spikes kick off their 34 home games this summer, on Monday, May 24. Last week, the club began selling single game tickets in preparation for their season.

As mentioned previously, they will be playing in the newly created MLB Draft League, along with five other teams.

Fireworks will be set off multiple times throughout the season, including opening night, and Penn State head men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsbury will throw out the first pitch.

Excited to throw out the first pitch for the @SCSpikes Opening Night – I’ve got 1 week to get my arm in shape! https://t.co/wl6hEqGeen pic.twitter.com/DA4ULSQb9W — Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) May 17, 2021

“Tightening up all the loose sends, it’s making sure all the new signage is installed, making sure the facility is neat and clean, and making sure we are welcoming our fans with big, smiles on our faces from the moment somebody walks in to that entrance gate,” said Scott Walker, General Manager for the State College Spikes.

“Summer doesn’t really begin here in Happy Valley, that’s what we’ve heard from fans throughout the years, and that’s what we’re contending to continue on with this season,” added Joe Putnam, Director of Communications for the State College Spikes.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Monday night and fans are still expected to follow social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC.