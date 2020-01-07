State College Spikes manager returning for second season

The State College Spikes announced manager Jose Leon will return for his second-straight season.

Leon led the team to a 39-36 record in his first year as the club’s main man in 2019. The team missed the playoffs by 1.5 games in the New York Penn League.

Leon will be joined by two new assistant coaches. Pitching coach Dean Kiekhefer and hitting coach Jason Broussard will fill out the staff.

The Spikes had this to say about the two new assistants in a media release Tuesday:

“Kiekhefer is also a former major leaguer, having made 30 career appearances for the Cardinals and Athletics from 2016 to 2018. A 36th-round draft choice of the Cardinals in 2010, the left-hander racked up 31 wins and 48 saves in 10 seasons of professional baseball, with a career strikeout-to-walk ratio of 374-to-84, or 4.45-to-1. Kiekhefer, a native of Buckner, Ky., is making his debut as a professional coach with the Spikes.

Broussard served as a coach for the Advanced-A Palm Beach Cardinals in 2019 and enters his second year of coaching in the professional ranks. The Melbourne, Fla. native was a catcher at Coker (Fla.) College from 2010 to 2012 before taking a role as an assistant coach at Eastern Florida State College from 2013 to 2017, then ascending to associate head coach at Eastern Florida State in 2018.”