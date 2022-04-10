STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Spikes held their annual SpikesFest event on Saturday at Medlar Field.

Fans explored a number of local vendors all while getting ready for the upcoming season. SpikesFest 2022 featured the start of single-game ticket sales for all 40 home games making it the biggest regular season in franchise history.

“It’s so exciting to be able to bring everybody back under one roof, together again our ballpark has always been a great meeting place for our community, ” Director of Communications for the Spikes Joe Putnam said.

Additionally, fans put in bids for the SpikesFest charity auction of sports and entertainment memorabilia items where all proceeds benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.