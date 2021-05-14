State College Spikes begin selling single game tickets, open season May 24

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes baseball team are just under two weeks away from kicking off their inaugural season in the brand-new Major League Baseball Draft League.

On Thursday, the club announced they have begun selling single game tickets for their 34 home games throughout the summer, with their season kicking off Opening Night on May 24.

The first 250 fans through the gates on Opening Night will receive a Spikes Mask Giveaway.

In addition, there will be other festivities on Opening Night, including a fireworks show, followed

by the first instance of the new Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition, where kids can circle the bases just like their favorite player hitting a homer.

The Spikes will also be changing their first pitch times this season.

First pitch for the Opening Night games, as well as all Monday-Saturday home games in the 2021

season with limited exceptions, will be at 6:35 p.m.

The team will also have a new slate of Daily Fan Value Promotions for the summer. Below is the list of things the club will be doing for home games:

Holiday Celebration Mondays – Celebrate Opening Night, Memorial Day, and the observed Independence Day (Monday, July 5) with all of your friends at the ballpark!

$2 Tuesdays – The Tuesday tradition expands this season – get into the ballpark with $2 Outfield Bleacher seats, then feast on $2 Walking Tacos, $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn all game long presented by WOWY 97.1!

Wine Wednesdays – Fans 21 and up can enjoy the finer things in life with servings of wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars for just $3 each from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

Thirsty Thursdays – Fans 21 and up can quench their thirst with $2 16-oz. select draft beers and $3 16-oz. craft drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

4 for $44 Friday – Get four (4) Diamond Club or Field Box tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for only $44 (an $88 value!) presented by 95.3 3WZ!

Super Saturday – Fans will have plenty of chances to win big with Baseball Bingo, plus on-field contests and special ticket opportunities presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5!

Sunday Funday – Fans of all ages have something to look forward to each Sunday, with $3 16-oz. Hard Seltzers from 3-5 p.m. and Ice Cream Sundaes just $3 all game long. After the game, youngsters can go all the way from home plate and circle the bases just like their favorite player hitting a homer with Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition, and the fun is presented by Bigfoot Country Legends.

For more information on ticket information and their schedule, visit the State College Spikes website.