State College quarterback announces college football destination

He has played quarterback and wide receiver at State College Area High school and now he will play football in college.

Dorner announced Monday he will play football at Franklin and Marshall – a division III school in Lancaster.

Excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Franklin and Marshall College. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here, especially my parents, friends and Coach Lintal. @SCoachLintal @Coach__Trox pic.twitter.com/lmr7u7V72c — Brady Dorner (@BradyDorner23) April 19, 2020

Brady Dorner stepped in at starting quarterback in 2019 for the Little Lions. He led the team to an 11-2 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.

He played wide receiver for the team before that. State High has had a recent history of strong quarterback play with former QB Tommy Friberg originally planning on walking on at Michigan, before changing his mind joining the hometown Nittany Lions as a tight end.