State College overcomes 10 point deficit to advance to State Semifinals

State College visited Harrisburg in the State Quarterfinals for football. The Little Lions came into play looking to avenge a loss earlier in the season to the Cougars.

State College went into halftime trailing 7-3 and Harrisburg extended their lead to 13-3 early in the third quarter.

The Little Lions bounced back and scored a touchdown on a run from Brady Bendik to cut the deficit to 13-10 early in the fourth quarter.

The Little Lions defense and special teams did the rest from there as they held the Cougars off the scoreboard and Kajetan Kaszukowski hit two field goals after that including the game winner with nine seconds remaining.

State College will take on Mount Lebanon in the State Semifinals.