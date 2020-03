One former State College High School basketball star saw her college career end prematurely this past weekend.

University of Connecticut basketball player Kyla Irwin suffered a fractured elbow which will keep her out for the rest of her season the school announced on Monday.

| INJURY UPDATE |



Kyla Irwin suffered a fractured elbow on her left arm in the Huskies’ game vs. USF Sunday. She will undergo surgery this afternoon. — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) March 9, 2020

Irwin was finishing up her senior season for the Huskies. She graduated from State High in 2016 and scored 2,032 points in her career. She also pulled down 1,188 rebounds.