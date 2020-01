The State College and Altoona girls went the distance and then some Wednesday night.

State High defeated Altoona 42-40 in a thriller to remember.

The State College boys also had a close game with Altoona winning 45-44 Wednesday.

You can find highlights from the following games in the video above:

Bishop Guilfoyle boys defeated Bedford 77-52