State College girls soccer helps raise more than $24,000 for child in need

Jack Sylves is a favorite face around the State High girls soccer team.

He is four years old and he has been diagnosed with leukemia. While Sylves and his family fight cancer, the girls teamed up with a foundation called “Goals for Good” which helps raise money for each goal the team scores.

The team revealed their fundraising amount Tuesday night at halftime during its match against Carlisle. The girls raised $24,180.29 for the Sylves family. Carlisle even pitched in and presented Jack with a signed baseball cap.

