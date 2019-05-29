State College girls lacrosse falls in state tournament opener

by: Peter Terpstra

The State College girls lacrosse team fell to Downingtown West Tuesday night at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium.

The Lady Little Lions fell 19-5.

Downingtown West will next play Wilson or Conestoga in the state quarterfinals.

