State College girls lacrosse falls in state tournament opener

The State College girls lacrosse team fell to Downingtown West Tuesday night at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium.
The Lady Little Lions fell 19-5.
GLAX update:@DWestGLax get the win over State College 19-5! Way to go Ladies! Great team effort! @DLNSports @PaPrepLive @DASD_Athletics @chesmontsports — DHS West Athletics (@DWHSAthletics) May 28, 2019
A fun & exciting season comes to an end at the hands of Downingtown West. Thank you ladies for representing State High so well. Thank you Seniors. #BetterTogether TY PSU for hosting. pic.twitter.com/fZSku2FYdS — SC Athletics (@scasdathletics) May 28, 2019
Downingtown West will next play Wilson or Conestoga in the state quarterfinals.