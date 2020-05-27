State College, Altoona seniors announce college destinations

A number of State High seniors held a virtual signing day ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

You can hear from the following athletes in the video above:

Brady Dorner – Franklin and Marshall football

Lizzie Gilpatrick – Penn State Cross Country/Track

Elly Haushalter – Syracuse Cross Country/Track

Jacob Hodge – Lycoming football

Foster Heasley – Michigan State swimming

Alina Muroski – Susquehanna lacrosse

Caolin Hall – Penn State cheerleading

Erin Small – Penn State cheerleading

Isaiah Edwards – Lackawanna College football

Altoona Area High School also announced a number of seniors moving on to the next level on Friday.

