State College, Altoona seniors announce college destinations

A number of State High seniors held a virtual signing day ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
You can hear from the following athletes in the video above:
Brady Dorner – Franklin and Marshall football
Lizzie Gilpatrick – Penn State Cross Country/Track
Elly Haushalter – Syracuse Cross Country/Track
Jacob Hodge – Lycoming football
Foster Heasley – Michigan State swimming
Alina Muroski – Susquehanna lacrosse
Caolin Hall – Penn State cheerleading
Erin Small – Penn State cheerleading
Isaiah Edwards – Lackawanna College football
Altoona Area High School also announced a number of seniors moving on to the next level on Friday.