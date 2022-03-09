Below are scores from Wednesday night’s first round matchups in the PIAA state basketball tournament. The PIAA uses a split-scheduling to break classes into two groups, one that plays on Tuesdays and Fridays, the other plays Wednesdays and Saturdays during the state tournament. Scores and schedules only reflect games involving Central PA schools.
CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Lancaster Mennonite 73, Windber 68
Greensburg Central 62, Conemaugh Township 60
Ridgway 47, Cambridge Springs 44
Portage 68, Sto-Rox 46
CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND
Shady Side Academy 76. Penns Valley 47
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Girard 32
Chestnut Ridge 69, Washington 53
Avonworth 60, Cambria Heights 42
Aliquippa 53, Brookville 50
Neshannock 50, Richland 43
CLASS 6A – FIRST ROUND
North Hills 47, State College 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – FRIST ROUND
Williamsburg 49, Ridgeway 37
Bishop Canevin 52, DuBois Central 32
Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, St. Joseph 45
Portage 60, West Greene 51
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy 41
Elk County 52, Monessen 23
CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND
Southemoreland 45, Tyrone 39
Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39
CLASS AAAAA – FIRST ROUND
Hollidaysburg 63, Greater Latrobe 51
