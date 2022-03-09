Below are scores from Wednesday night’s first round matchups in the PIAA state basketball tournament. The PIAA uses a split-scheduling to break classes into two groups, one that plays on Tuesdays and Fridays, the other plays Wednesdays and Saturdays during the state tournament. Scores and schedules only reflect games involving Central PA schools.

CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9

Lancaster Mennonite 73, Windber 68

Greensburg Central 62, Conemaugh Township 60

Ridgway 47, Cambridge Springs 44

Portage 68, Sto-Rox 46

CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND

Shady Side Academy 76. Penns Valley 47

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Girard 32

Chestnut Ridge 69, Washington 53

Avonworth 60, Cambria Heights 42

Aliquippa 53, Brookville 50

Neshannock 50, Richland 43

CLASS 6A – FIRST ROUND

North Hills 47, State College 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A – FRIST ROUND

Williamsburg 49, Ridgeway 37

Bishop Canevin 52, DuBois Central 32

Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, St. Joseph 45

Portage 60, West Greene 51

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy 41

Elk County 52, Monessen 23

CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND

Southemoreland 45, Tyrone 39

Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39

CLASS AAAAA – FIRST ROUND

Hollidaysburg 63, Greater Latrobe 51

