State basketball: Altoona, Conemaugh, Shanksville teams drop playoff games

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three local basketball teams hit the hardwood for the PIAA state basketball playoffs Wednesday.

The Altoona boys, Conemaugh Township boys and Shanksville-Stoneycreek girls all dropped their playoff games to end the season.

You can find full results from Wednesday’s games below.

6A Sub-Regional

The Erie boys defeated Altoona 75-21.

2A First Round

The Karns City boys defeated Conemaugh Township 72-46.

1A First Round

The Kennedy Catholic girls defeated Shanksville-Stoneycreek 48-28.

