State basketball: Altoona, Conemaugh, Shanksville teams drop playoff games

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three local basketball teams hit the hardwood for the PIAA state basketball playoffs Wednesday.
The Altoona boys, Conemaugh Township boys and Shanksville-Stoneycreek girls all dropped their playoff games to end the season.
You can find full results from Wednesday’s games below.
6A Sub-Regional
The Erie boys defeated Altoona 75-21.
2A First Round
The Karns City boys defeated Conemaugh Township 72-46.
1A First Round
The Kennedy Catholic girls defeated Shanksville-Stoneycreek 48-28.
