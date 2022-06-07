Below are the matchups for central Pennsylvania high school baseball and softball teams for Thursday’s state quarterfinal games. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.

BASEBALL

STATE QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

Thursday, June 9

CLASS A

Tri Valley vs. Bishop McCort (4 p.m. at Mount Union)

Saegertown vs. DuBois Central (12:00 p.m. at Slippery Rock)

CLASS 2A

Everett vs. South Williamsport (4:30 p.m. at Cedar Cliff)

CLASS 3A

Franklin vs. Punxsutawney (5:00 p.m. at Slippery Rock)

Central vs. Fairview (12:00 at Seneca Valley)

SOFTBALL

Thursday, June 9

CLASS A

Old Forge vs. Glendale (4:00 p.m. at Williamsport)

West Greene vs, DuBois Central (3:00 p.m. at Slippery Rock)

CLASS 2A

South Williamsport vs. Clayburg-Kimmel (3:00 p.m. at Milesburg Little League)

Everett vs. Laurel (4:00 p.m. at Norwin)

Southern Huntingdon vs. Conwell-Egan (2:00 p.m. at Millersville)

CLASS 3A

Deer Lakes vs. Bald Eagle (4:30 p.m. at Saint Francis)

CLASS 4A

Hamburg vs. Clearfield (6:00 p.m. at Central Columbia)