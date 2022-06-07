Below are the matchups for central Pennsylvania high school baseball and softball teams for Thursday’s state quarterfinal games. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.
BASEBALL
STATE QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS
Thursday, June 9
CLASS A
Tri Valley vs. Bishop McCort (4 p.m. at Mount Union)
Saegertown vs. DuBois Central (12:00 p.m. at Slippery Rock)
CLASS 2A
Everett vs. South Williamsport (4:30 p.m. at Cedar Cliff)
CLASS 3A
Franklin vs. Punxsutawney (5:00 p.m. at Slippery Rock)
Central vs. Fairview (12:00 at Seneca Valley)
SOFTBALL
Thursday, June 9
CLASS A
Old Forge vs. Glendale (4:00 p.m. at Williamsport)
West Greene vs, DuBois Central (3:00 p.m. at Slippery Rock)
CLASS 2A
South Williamsport vs. Clayburg-Kimmel (3:00 p.m. at Milesburg Little League)
Everett vs. Laurel (4:00 p.m. at Norwin)
Southern Huntingdon vs. Conwell-Egan (2:00 p.m. at Millersville)
CLASS 3A
Deer Lakes vs. Bald Eagle (4:30 p.m. at Saint Francis)
CLASS 4A
Hamburg vs. Clearfield (6:00 p.m. at Central Columbia)