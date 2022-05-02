By the end May, district playoffs will be on the docket, with state baseball and softball around the corner.

Both state tournaments begin June 7th, with championships scheduled for June 16th and 17th at Penn State’s Medlar and Beard Fields.

Below are brief excerpts on two local games Monday. Remember all scores can be reported to sports@wtajtv.com.

BASEBALL

Mount Union 6, Everett 2/8Innings

Everett opened up the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from Karson Reffner. The score would remain the same until the fourth inning when the Warriors scored a run off a balk to go up 2-0.

That was all Bryce Danish would allow as he struck out eight batters in 6.2 innings pitched for Mount Union. The Trojans plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning to send the game to extra innings where Landon Chrisemer ended the game in the eight on a walk off grand slam. Mount Union improves to 11-2 on the season after a 6-2 win over Everett.

SOFTBALL

Tyrone 8, Clearfield 3

Tyrone handed Clearfield its first loss Monday, 8-3. Allison Beeman led all players with 3 RBI, while Tiffanie Tuskovich and Sam Shaw plated 2 a piece. The win hands Clearfield its first loss and avenges the Golden Eagles’ 5-0 loss to Clearfield in April.