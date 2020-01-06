St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy announces school’s first softball coaches

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy will play its first softball season this spring.

Monday, the school announced its first group of coaches to lead the new program. William “Bill” Myers will serve as head coach along with assistant coaches Jim Wolf and Holly Lowe.

According to a media release, head coach Myers coached softball at West Branch High School for five seasons and finished with a record of 78-33 in that time. He helped the team to a District 6 championship in 2015.

The team will play its home games at Hess Field.

According to the release, Lowe is originally from Michigan and played college softball at Adrian College. Wolf has two district wins as a high school softball coach as well.