BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte and Tyrone squared off tonight. Here’s some highlights from this game that took place at Gray Veterans Memorial Field.

In the 1st quarter, Brandon Lucas went deep to Damon Gripp for 60 yards and the score. That put Tyrone ahead 7-0.

In the 2nd quarter, tied at 7, Lucas hit Gripp again, just other side of the field. Tyrone started off the season strong with a 21-13 win over the Red Raiders.