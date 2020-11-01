Sportsbeat Saturday: Central, Hollidaysburg claim district titles

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another jam-packed Saturday for Central Pa. playoff football, saw two schools (Central and Hollidaysburg) capture district titles. The Dragons, however, lost their starting quarterback Jeff Hoenstine to a devastating leg injury in the third quarter. The sophomore had to be carted off, but was in good spirits despite everything.
District 6 Class 5A final:
Hollidaysburg 35 Central Mountain 12
District 6 Class 3A final:
Central 17 Tyrone 14
District 6 Class 2A semifinals:
Cambria Heights 34 Marion Center 0
District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals:
Bishop Guilfoyle 41 Conemaugh Valley 0
Juniata Valley 43 Portage 7