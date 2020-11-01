Sportsbeat Saturday: Central, Hollidaysburg claim district titles

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another jam-packed Saturday for Central Pa. playoff football, saw two schools (Central and Hollidaysburg) capture district titles. The Dragons, however, lost their starting quarterback Jeff Hoenstine to a devastating leg injury in the third quarter. The sophomore had to be carted off, but was in good spirits despite everything.

District 6 Class 5A final:

Hollidaysburg 35 Central Mountain 12

District 6 Class 3A final:

Central 17 Tyrone 14

District 6 Class 2A semifinals:

Cambria Heights 34 Marion Center 0

District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals:

Bishop Guilfoyle 41 Conemaugh Valley 0

Juniata Valley 43 Portage 7

