Sportsbeat Saturday: Central, Hollidaysburg claim district titles

WINGATE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- After taking down State College last week for the District 6 Class 6A championship, Altoona continued their winning ways-- besting Williamsport 29-14 to move on in the playoffs.

On the Mountain Lions' first possession, Marcus Day handed off to Ethan Stroup who ran through a big hole--punching in an 8 yard touchdown for the first score of the game.