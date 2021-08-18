Sportsbeat Preview | Somerset Eagles

SOMERSET, Pa (WTAJ) — A new coach, covered in a COVID-peppered marinade is not exactly a recipe for success, and in 2020, Somerset football faced just that in Brian Basile’s first year.

The Eagles finished just 2-5 as the former Bishop McCourt coach tried changing the program’s culture. While Somerset won 33 games from 2013-15, its last winning season came in 2016.

To get back that that successful chapter, Basile is switching Somerset to the triple-option. The old-school football scheme that in theory will allow the Eagles’ self-proclaimed speed to shine.

“In the past it was more of a single back in the backfield, it wasn’t a triple-option like we run now,” said senior running back Bryce Mulhollen. “There are a lot more options and opportunities for success in the new offense.”

“Last year being the first year with Somerset, installing, I could only give them as much as they could handle,” added Basile. “So, now they’re ready for more. So we’re giving them more offense.”

Somerset plays Richland in their opener.