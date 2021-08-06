Sportsbeat Preview | Elk County Catholic

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Elk County Catholic Crusaders went 4-2 in 2020, but missed the District IX playoffs.

Head Coach Nick Werner’s offense was electric last season, averaging 30 points per game. While he is returning almost everyone on defense, the offensive only has two returners.

The Crusaders lost 11 seniors from last season.

“It’s all going to be about bringing the experienced players that we have coming back, and bringing the young kids together,” said Werner. “We do have experienced players who have played varsity snaps, but then we have young kids who have not. So, we need to bring them together, and I think if we can do it, we’ll have a pretty successful year.”

In terms of goals for this season, senior Dom Zambannini has a straight-forward mindset.

“To win. Winning means fun,” said Zambannini. “And I would love to continue this program and see future years and keep bringing more and more kids up.”

The Crusaders open the 2021 season on the road at Bucktail.