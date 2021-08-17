Sportsbeat Preview | Central Scarlet Dragons

MARTINSURG, Pa (WTAJ) — For the fourth time since 2013, Central High won a district title, beating Tyrone 17-14. It was a bounce back year for a team that had only won seven total games in the two prior seasons.

The Scarlet Dragons return the heart of its lineup. Jeff Hoenstine, Parket Gregg and Devon Boyles all return and should make Central a favorite to repeat.

“I think we all have an expectation of where we were last year and we want to go over that expectation,” said senior linemen Josh Waite. “We’re trying to get to the district six championship and see where we can take it from there.”

A healthy Hoenstine could be one of the most exciting players to watch in the conference. A season ago he threw for more than 1,800 yards, and 23 scores. But a league change throws an interesting wrench into things.

Central Bounces from the Mountain League to the Laurel Highlands Conference, a move head coach David Baker admits brings a lot of uncertainty.

“We’re looking forward to new competition in this league,” he said. “We know there are a lot of good teams and we expect to be challenged.”

Central lost in the 3A playoffs to Bedford, a team it will now face each season in the conference.