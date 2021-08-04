Sportsbeat Preview | Brookville Raiders

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 2020 COVID beat some teams, while other teams beat COVID. Brookville was victorious.

Seventh-year head coach Scott Parks and company went perfect, 6-0, during the regular season before losing to Karns City in the playoffs.

The Raiders’ offense scored 40-or-more points in all but one regular season game. The team does return a few starters like Hunter Smith and Brayden Hunselman, but it does face some player turnover, early practices though have been promising.

“I think that everyone that we are having brought up is going to play a key factor in our team,” said senior running back Tate Lindermuth. “Everyone that has been brought up this year has been phenomenal in the workouts, 7-on-7s, and I’m really excited to see them in the varsity season.”

Brookville went 7-1 in 2020. The Raiders open the season against Bradford.