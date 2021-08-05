Sportsbeat Preview | Brockway Rovers

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brockway Rovers are coming off a tough 2020 season, going 2-5 overall. They fell to DuBois in the playoffs.
On top of the losing season, COVID-19 eliminated fans, an aspect the Rovers say they missed. Senior Peyton Maurer said he thinks the Rovers have one of the best fan bases in the area and he called the atmosphere of a full stadium “one of the best experiences a person could have.”
The coaching staff is newer, and the players appreciate how much they care.
“Honestly, I’ve never seen coaches that care about us more like sons than anything,” said Jalen Kostko, a senior wide receiver and cornerback. “And I think that’s the foundation that starts, the brotherhood. And you can just tell any time you go into the weight room at 6 AMs in the fall and stuff like that, it’s just the way we pick each other up and stuff, it’s just a great thing to see, it’s a great experience.”
