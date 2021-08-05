Sportsbeat Preview | Brockway Rovers

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brockway Rovers are coming off a tough 2020 season, going 2-5 overall. They fell to DuBois in the playoffs.

On top of the losing season, COVID-19 eliminated fans, an aspect the Rovers say they missed. Senior Peyton Maurer said he thinks the Rovers have one of the best fan bases in the area and he called the atmosphere of a full stadium “one of the best experiences a person could have.”



The coaching staff is newer, and the players appreciate how much they care.

“Honestly, I’ve never seen coaches that care about us more like sons than anything,” said Jalen Kostko, a senior wide receiver and cornerback. “And I think that’s the foundation that starts, the brotherhood. And you can just tell any time you go into the weight room at 6 AMs in the fall and stuff like that, it’s just the way we pick each other up and stuff, it’s just a great thing to see, it’s a great experience.”