Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Clearfield vs Central

(WTAJ) — Both teams are entered our game of the week undefeated. Central had a record of 4-0 and Clearfield 2-0 as they arrived at Roaring Spring Athletic Field.

SCORE: Clearfield 21 Central 25

First Quarter: Central gets on the board immediately with a pass from Jeff Hoenstine to Hunter Smith. They lead 7-0.

Second Quarter: Clearfield starts out the second quarter but doesn’t manage a first down. Central will take over at their own 9-yard line.

Carries by Hoenstine, Parker Gregg and a pass to Hunter Smith allow Central to make their way down the field. At the 19, Hoenstine throws a pass to Devon Boyles who is waiting in the endzone. PAT is no good. Central leads 13-0.

Clearfield starts at their own 39. Billotte passes to Jake Lezzer, who is forced out of bounds to get Clearfield down to Central’s 34-yard line. Billotte runs the ball into the endzone on a QB keep. Extra point is good and Clearfield is on the board. Central leads 13-7.

A facemask penalty against Central pushes Clearfield forward to the Dragons’ 41. Billotte is sacked by Branson Dodson for a loss of five, but Clearfield has a 14-yard gain immediately after.

Billotte passes to Jake Lezzer, who runs the ball to the 10 and then into endzone. The extra point is good to have Clearfield take the lead at 14-13 at the end of the half.

Third Quarter: Clearfield starts the second half at their own 40. Billotte passes to Lezzer and Karson Kline to progress down the field. Mark McGonigal scores after a three-yard run into the endzone. The extra point is good and Clearfield extends their lead to 21-13.

Central answers right back with a 59-yard touchdown from Hoenstine to Demetrious Harbaugh. Central attempts to go for the extra two points and the pass is incomplete. Central trailing by two points with about five minutes left in the third.

Fourth Quarter: Hoenstine intercepts a long pass from Billotte. Central takes over at their own 22 with seven minutes remaining.

30-yard TD pass from Hoenstine to Parker Gregg. They went for a two point conversion and the pass was incomplete. One minute left to play.

An interception by Central’s Hunter Smith with 43 seconds left to play. As the last 43 seconds tick down, Central wins 25-21.

Central remains undefeated 5-0.