Spikes to light up ballpark in honor of State High seniors, medical professionals

The State College Spikes plan to turn on the lights in honor of a local high school’s graduating class and people working to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to a media release, this is part of “State College Light Up the Night.” Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will turn on its lights at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) on Wednesday, May 20. State College Area School district will light up its sports facilities at the same time along with the Bryce Jordan Center.

According to the release, other organizations taking part in the event include: “Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy, State College Little League, State College Teener League, Tussey Mountain Ski & Recreation and Penn State Athletics, as well as the Ferguson Township, Patton, Penn State and State College police departments; the Alpha, Boalsburg and Port Matilda fire companies; Centre LifeLink EMS; and Mount Nittany Medical Center.”