Spikes release 2021 season schedule

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – New league? No problem.
The State College Spikes will return to play with a 34-game regular season schedule in the first year of the Major League Baseball Draft League.
The season runs from Monday, May 24 through Friday, August 13.
The Spikes will open the season at home on May 24 hosting former New York-Penn League rival the Williamsport Crosscutters.
The Spikes are not the only team joining the new MLB Draft League. State College will host former NYPL opponents in the West Virginia Black Bears and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
New opponents in the league include the Trenton Thunder (NJ) and the Frederick Keys (MD).
Major League Baseball trimmed more than 40 teams from its minor league system in December. The Spikes were “saved” by joining the new Major League Baseball Draft League.
