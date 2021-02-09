Spikes release 2021 season schedule

FILE – In this June 20, 2006, file photo, teams line up along the baselines during the playing of the national anthem before the first game, in the inaugural season, of the State College Spike baseball team in State College, Pa. Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft., the league announced Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The founding members of the MLB Draft League are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey: the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. (AP Photo/Pat Little, File)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – New league? No problem.

The State College Spikes will return to play with a 34-game regular season schedule in the first year of the Major League Baseball Draft League.

The season runs from Monday, May 24 through Friday, August 13.

The Spikes will open the season at home on May 24 hosting former New York-Penn League rival the Williamsport Crosscutters.

The Spikes are not the only team joining the new MLB Draft League. State College will host former NYPL opponents in the West Virginia Black Bears and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

New opponents in the league include the Trenton Thunder (NJ) and the Frederick Keys (MD).

Major League Baseball trimmed more than 40 teams from its minor league system in December. The Spikes were “saved” by joining the new Major League Baseball Draft League.

If you are looking to buy tickets, you can find ticketing information on the State College Spikes website.